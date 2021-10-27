Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires Shares of 25,000 Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Ocean Power Technologies in the first quarter valued at $37,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ocean Power Technologies in the second quarter valued at $35,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Ocean Power Technologies by 46.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,831 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 16,454 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Ocean Power Technologies in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Ocean Power Technologies in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ocean Power Technologies stock opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $7.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.27. The firm has a market cap of $107.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.16.

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc engages in commercializing proprietary systems that generate electricity predominantly by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves. It offers the PB3 PowerBuoy which generates electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves. The company operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe; and Asia and Australia.

