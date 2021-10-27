Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 582,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 51,726 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Verastem were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Verastem by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Verastem in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VSTM opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. Verastem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $4.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $471.78 million, a PE ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 9.01, a current ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Verastem had a negative return on equity of 35.48% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VSTM shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.69.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

