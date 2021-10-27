$2.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) will announce $2.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Masco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.20 billion and the lowest is $2.04 billion. Masco reported sales of $1.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Masco will report full-year sales of $8.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.20 billion to $8.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.51 billion to $8.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Masco.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Masco from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.77.

Shares of MAS opened at $61.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.96 and a 200-day moving average of $60.18. Masco has a one year low of $51.53 and a one year high of $68.54. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $572,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,551,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,210,705,000 after purchasing an additional 805,046 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,142,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,186,600,000 after purchasing an additional 53,439 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,319,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,724,000 after purchasing an additional 19,589 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,215,864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,442,000 after purchasing an additional 77,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,556,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,605,000 after purchasing an additional 223,895 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

