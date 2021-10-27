Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 1,853 Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.34% of Ares Commercial Real Estate worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACRE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 489.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 23,996 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 22.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 12.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 26.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 709,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,736,000 after acquiring an additional 150,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 10.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 524,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,190,000 after acquiring an additional 50,081 shares in the last quarter. 50.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

Shares of ACRE stock opened at $15.81 on Wednesday. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.12. The company has a market capitalization of $743.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.32.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 70.97% and a return on equity of 9.36%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a yield of 9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is 106.06%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACRE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Commercial Real Estate has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.70.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.