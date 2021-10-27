Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Vital Farms were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vital Farms by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vital Farms by 10,337.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vital Farms in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vital Farms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VITL opened at $17.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.80. The company has a market cap of $690.94 million, a PE ratio of 90.53 and a beta of 0.10. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $38.76.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $60.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.75 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%. On average, analysts expect that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

In other news, Chairman Matthew Ohayer acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.10 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,060,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,834,447.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brent Drever sold 453,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $7,708,157.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

