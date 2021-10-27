Bank of Montreal Can Buys 2,940 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 475.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,139,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,306 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 25.9% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 503,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,757,000 after acquiring an additional 103,465 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 41.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 389,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,382,000 after acquiring an additional 113,927 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 358,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,423,000 after purchasing an additional 11,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 285,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,789,000 after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $167.58 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.65. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $111.29 and a 52 week high of $168.29.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.