Bank of Montreal Can Purchases Shares of 148,493 Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 148,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ MNMD opened at 2.35 on Wednesday. Mind Medicine has a 12 month low of 0.72 and a 12 month high of 5.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 2.57. The company has a market cap of $720.71 million and a P/E ratio of -13.82.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported -0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.04 by -0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mind Medicine will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed), Inc operates as a neuro-pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and deploys psychedelic medicines to improve health, promote wellness and alleviate suffering. The firm develops a non-hallucinogenic version of the psychedelic ibogaine. The company was founded by Stephen L.

