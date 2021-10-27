Bank of Montreal Can Grows Holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 186.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,549 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in The Macerich were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Macerich by 4.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of The Macerich by 14.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of The Macerich by 3.2% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Macerich by 4.3% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 35,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of The Macerich by 9.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Macerich alerts:

Shares of MAC stock opened at $18.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.17. The Macerich Company has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $25.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 2.05.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $215.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.58 million. The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 36.62%. The Macerich’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Macerich Company will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

In related news, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $354,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $54,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Macerich from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Macerich from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of The Macerich to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.19.

The Macerich Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.