Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) by 104.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,856 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Qualtrics International were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. 19.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

Shares of NYSE XM opened at $45.64 on Wednesday. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.36 and a 1-year high of $57.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.96 and a 200-day moving average of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.31.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $271.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.18 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on XM. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Qualtrics International from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Qualtrics International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.44.

In other news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $83,081.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,442 shares of company stock worth $236,800. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qualtrics International Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.