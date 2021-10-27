Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 9,438 Shares of Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 97,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,438 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Forma Therapeutics were worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Matisse Capital bought a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Forma Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FMTX opened at $18.22 on Wednesday. Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.71 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The stock has a market cap of $863.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of -0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.52 and a 200-day moving average of $24.82.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.13). As a group, analysts forecast that Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FMTX. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Forma Therapeutics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forma Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Forma Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

