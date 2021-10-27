HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Holdings Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,312,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,777 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.79% of HBT Financial worth $22,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in HBT Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 6.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 122,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,920 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 43.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 37,100 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 12.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 93,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of HBT Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,509,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

Get HBT Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HBT Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBT opened at $17.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $485.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.43. HBT Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.97 and a 52 week high of $18.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.92.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. HBT Financial had a net margin of 31.91% and a return on equity of 14.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that HBT Financial, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

HBT Financial Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for HBT Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HBT Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.