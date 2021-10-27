Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) by 63.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,131 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMDX. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,906,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 576.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 147,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after acquiring an additional 125,823 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,415,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 292.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 85,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 88.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 177,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after purchasing an additional 83,489 shares during the last quarter. 67.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TMDX shares. Cowen cut their price target on TransMedics Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on TransMedics Group in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TransMedics Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TransMedics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

In other news, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $54,314.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 3,941 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $138,250.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,301 shares of company stock valued at $596,291. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

TMDX stock opened at $26.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a current ratio of 8.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.64 million, a PE ratio of -24.47 and a beta of 2.01. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $49.50.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $8.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 29.98% and a negative net margin of 100.14%. As a group, analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransMedics Group Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

