BlackRock Inc. Trims Holdings in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 440,930 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,164 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.58% of Southern First Bancshares worth $22,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 16.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern First Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $173,000. Salzhauer Michael purchased a new stake in Southern First Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its position in Southern First Bancshares by 12.4% in the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 5,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern First Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rudolph G. Johnstone III sold 2,000 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $100,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

NASDAQ:SFST opened at $54.22 on Wednesday. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.50 and a 52 week high of $56.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $428.34 million, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.36.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $25.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.77 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate.

