Insider Selling: CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) EVP Sells 57,793 Shares of Stock

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $35.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.34. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $36.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.94.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

Several research firms have commented on CSX. Cowen raised their target price on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the first quarter valued at $53,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CSX by 220.1% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in CSX by 104.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 882 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 20,317 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

