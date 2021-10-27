Insider Selling: CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) EVP Sells 57,793 Shares of Stock

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of CSX stock opened at $35.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.34. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $36.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.94.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have commented on CSX. Cowen raised their target price on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.35.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the first quarter valued at $53,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CSX by 220.1% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in CSX by 104.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 882 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 20,317 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CSX Company Profile
CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.
