Thomas Aj Frank Sells 17,865 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $1,325,225.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 20th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,314 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total transaction of $1,286,776.48.

On Monday, October 18th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.01, for a total transaction of $1,337,441.73.

On Friday, October 15th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,786 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,271,699.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,574 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $1,329,712.66.

On Monday, October 11th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $1,337,070.27.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $1,266,864.33.

On Monday, October 4th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $1,193,315.25.

On Friday, October 1st, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total transaction of $1,185,700.32.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,574 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total transaction of $1,206,009.82.

On Monday, September 27th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,259 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total transaction of $1,182,635.43.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $72.73 on Wednesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.71 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.31. The stock has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.66.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth $50,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 15.9% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

