12,390 Shares in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the first quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 500,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 3,059.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EDU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. CLSA cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Benchmark cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.23.

Shares of EDU opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.84. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $19.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day moving average is $7.09.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

