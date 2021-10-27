Satori Capital, Llc Sells 49,000 Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Stock

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $3,922,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Satori Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 21st, Satori Capital, Llc sold 23,790 shares of The Lovesac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $1,672,199.10.

On Friday, September 10th, Satori Capital, Llc sold 15,710 shares of The Lovesac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,700.00.

Shares of The Lovesac stock opened at $74.38 on Wednesday. The Lovesac Company has a fifty-two week low of $22.89 and a fifty-two week high of $95.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.76. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.27.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.63. The Lovesac had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The firm had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Lovesac Company will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

LOVE has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Lovesac from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Lovesac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.63.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Lovesac in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Lovesac during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Lovesac during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Lovesac during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Lovesac during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

