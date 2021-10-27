BlackRock Inc. Buys 1,874,846 Shares of Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) by 1,006.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,061,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,874,846 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of Viracta Therapeutics worth $23,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in Viracta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $28,621,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $7,693,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $5,990,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $5,587,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,718,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Viracta Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on VIRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viracta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of VIRX opened at $6.21 on Wednesday. Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $24.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 18.00 and a quick ratio of 18.00.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

About Viracta Therapeutics

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Viracta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viracta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.