BlackRock Inc. Decreases Position in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 762,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 81,859 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.96% of American National Bankshares worth $23,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in American National Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American National Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American National Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth $300,000. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American National Bankshares alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMNB shares. Stephens upgraded shares of American National Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.50 to $39.50 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of American National Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.38.

American National Bankshares stock opened at $37.29 on Wednesday. American National Bankshares Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.95 and a 52-week high of $40.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.22 and a 200-day moving average of $32.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.57 million, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 32.93% and a return on equity of 11.20%. On average, research analysts expect that American National Bankshares Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American National Bankshares Company Profile

American National Bankshares, Inc (Virginia) is a one-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer banking, trust and investment services, and insurance. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Trust and Investment Services, and Other.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB).

Receive News & Ratings for American National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.