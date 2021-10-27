Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,058,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,961 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Myovant Sciences were worth $24,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Myovant Sciences by 211.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Myovant Sciences by 56.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Myovant Sciences by 103.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares during the period. 33.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MYOV shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

NYSE:MYOV opened at $19.89 on Wednesday. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.59 and a twelve month high of $30.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.51 and a 200-day moving average of $21.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 2.85.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.14. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.75) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $505,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 171,329 shares in the company, valued at $4,120,462.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 46,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.86 per share, for a total transaction of $969,531.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 814,601 shares of company stock valued at $18,718,093 and sold 39,387 shares valued at $923,593. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

