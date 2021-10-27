Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 878,464 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 51,589 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.33% of Reliant Bancorp worth $24,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RBNC. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Reliant Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Reliant Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in Reliant Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Reliant Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Reliant Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $332,000. 37.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Reliant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ RBNC opened at $34.74 on Wednesday. Reliant Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $15.81 and a one year high of $34.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.07 million, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.92.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.79%. Research analysts anticipate that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 20.43%.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Retail Banking, and Residential Mortgage Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment provides deposit and lending services to consumer and business customers within its primary geographic markets.

