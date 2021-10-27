Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (OCDX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Ortho Clinical Diagnostics to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has set its FY 2021 guidance at $0.670-$0.720 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $0.67-0.72 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $492.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.39 million. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Ortho Clinical Diagnostics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock opened at $19.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.20. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $15.14 and a 12 month high of $22.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

In other news, EVP Michael A. Schlesinger sold 75,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $1,488,904.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Clifton Yates sold 25,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $563,655.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 346,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,653,540.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,759,185 shares of company stock valued at $434,839,866.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

