SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $5.60 Per Share

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note issued on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $5.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $5.80. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SIVB. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $556.76 target price (down previously from $566.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $805.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $719.78.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $745.32 on Monday. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $264.60 and a 52 week high of $759.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $609.59 and a 200 day moving average of $576.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.47 earnings per share.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total transaction of $1,168,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total value of $96,707.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,344 shares of company stock worth $1,360,861 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 51,951.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 16,105 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 33.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

