BlackRock Inc. Has $25.14 Million Holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,581,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,589 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure worth $25,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SOI. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 50.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock opened at $8.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.69 and a 200-day moving average of $9.21. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The company has a market cap of $375.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.62 and a beta of 2.02.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $35.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently -280.00%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI).

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.