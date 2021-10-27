Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Funko were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNKO. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in Funko by 39.1% during the first quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 668,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,152,000 after purchasing an additional 188,000 shares in the last quarter. No Street GP LP purchased a new position in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter worth $11,635,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Funko in the first quarter valued at $10,407,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Funko by 507.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 520,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,239,000 after acquiring an additional 434,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Funko by 2.1% during the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 510,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,868,000 after purchasing an additional 10,635 shares during the period. 66.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 1,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $29,857.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $1,198,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 476,508 shares of company stock valued at $9,640,969 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNKO stock opened at $16.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Funko, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.99 and a 12-month high of $27.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.40.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $236.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.77 million. Funko had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 17.42%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Funko, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Funko from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered Funko from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.72.

Funko Profile

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

