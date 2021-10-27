Deutsche Bank AG Sells 17,459 Shares of Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in shares of Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,459 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Kimball International were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KBAL. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Kimball International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Kimball International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 103,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kimball International by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Kimball International by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Kimball International by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KBAL opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. Kimball International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $14.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $405.32 million, a P/E ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Kimball International had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $146.19 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 25th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%.

In related news, EVP Kourtney L. Smith sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $27,434.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe purchased 10,000 shares of Kimball International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $122,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,569 shares in the company, valued at $446,873.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Kimball International, Inc engages in design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. The company was founded by Arnold Francis Habig, Alphonse Sermersheim, Ray Schneider, and Herbert Thyen in 1939 and is headquartered in Jasper, IN.

