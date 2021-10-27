Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Johnson Outdoors were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 23.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 32,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 9,649 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,858,000. Institutional investors own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

NASDAQ JOUT opened at $107.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.91. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.35 and a 1-year high of $154.18.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $213.57 million for the quarter. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.27%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Johnson Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography; and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.