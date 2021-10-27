Deutsche Bank AG Makes New $379,000 Investment in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the second quarter worth $944,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the second quarter worth $11,565,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the second quarter worth $37,481,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the second quarter worth $5,189,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the second quarter worth $2,258,000. 17.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Frontier Group stock opened at $16.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.74. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $22.70.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $550.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.17 million. The company’s revenue was up 183.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

ULCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Frontier Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Frontier Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Frontier Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $15.61 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on Frontier Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

In related news, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $34,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark Christopher Mitchell sold 71,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $1,177,818.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,862 shares of company stock worth $1,310,958 in the last 90 days.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

