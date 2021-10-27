iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SOXX. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,688,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 45.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,491,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $465.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $457.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $443.07. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $301.44 and a fifty-two week high of $478.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $1.157 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $4.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

