Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 384 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period.

Shares of IWO opened at $305.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.38. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $220.25 and a 52-week high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

