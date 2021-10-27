Deutsche Bank AG Makes New $427,000 Investment in View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW)

Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in View by 15.9% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in View by 25.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in View in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in View in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in View in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

Get View alerts:

VIEW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on View from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut View from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th.

Shares of VIEW opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 12.62 and a current ratio of 12.79. View, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $13.31.

About View

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for View Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for View and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.