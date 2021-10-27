Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,148 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GRBK. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Green Brick Partners by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 705,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,010,000 after buying an additional 125,786 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 45.1% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 642,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,600,000 after acquiring an additional 199,584 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the first quarter worth about $10,221,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 13.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 350,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,939,000 after acquiring an additional 42,122 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Green Brick Partners by 1,573.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 338,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,666,000 after buying an additional 317,808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on GRBK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of Green Brick Partners stock opened at $25.07 on Wednesday. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.70 and a 52-week high of $28.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.31.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.17. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $373.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.39 million. Analysts predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kathleen Olsen acquired 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.47 per share, with a total value of $247,059.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

