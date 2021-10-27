Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Hits New 12-Month High at $331.03

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $331.03 and last traded at $331.03, with a volume of 55 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $328.42.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $317.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.46.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

