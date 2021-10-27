Brokerages Expect KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.72 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that KB Home (NYSE:KBH) will report sales of $1.72 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for KB Home’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.72 billion and the lowest is $1.71 billion. KB Home posted sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KB Home will report full year sales of $5.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.76 billion to $5.77 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.09 billion to $7.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS.

KBH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

In other KB Home news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 35,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $1,426,138.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in KB Home by 961.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,473,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,998,000 after buying an additional 1,334,668 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in KB Home by 277.4% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 778,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,711,000 after buying an additional 572,426 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter worth $18,826,000. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 2,948.6% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 409,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,046,000 after purchasing an additional 395,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 254.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,328,000 after purchasing an additional 393,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KBH opened at $40.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.38. KB Home has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.17%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

