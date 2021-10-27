Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $68.19

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $68.19 and last traded at $67.17, with a volume of 18899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.07.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CHK shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.29.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.90 million. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 100.67% and a negative return on equity of 301.73%. On average, analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.344 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is -3.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000.

About Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.