LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.67

Shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.67 and last traded at $10.86, with a volume of 3263 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.94.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LFST. Morgan Stanley lowered LifeStance Health Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group began coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.41.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $160.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.46 million. On average, analysts anticipate that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LFST. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter worth $248,536,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter worth $107,309,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter worth $84,785,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter worth $73,917,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter worth $61,575,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:LFST)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.