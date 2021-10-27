Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $847.00

Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 847 ($11.07) and last traded at GBX 844 ($11.03), with a volume of 16870 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 800 ($10.45).

Separately, Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of Robert Walters from GBX 880 ($11.50) to GBX 975 ($12.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.03, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 712.40 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 694.44. The company has a market cap of £635.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92.

In related news, insider Alan Bannatyne sold 190,000 shares of Robert Walters stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 660 ($8.62), for a total value of £1,254,000 ($1,638,359.03).

Robert Walters Company Profile (LON:RWA)

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

