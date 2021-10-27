Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.18

Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR) (NASDAQ:UUUU) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$11.18 and last traded at C$11.18, with a volume of 211078 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 8.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$7.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.63.

Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) (NASDAQ:UUUU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$0.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.63 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Robert William Kirkwood acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,564.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 334,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,326,519.29.

Energy Fuels Company Profile (TSE:EFR)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

