188 Shares in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Acquired by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEB. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Seaboard by 117.5% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Seaboard by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,863,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Seaboard by 5.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 72.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 95.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 17.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Seaboard news, major shareholder Caravel Holdings Llc bought 2,415,459 shares of Seaboard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.70 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,001.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Seaboard stock opened at $3,968.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.74. Seaboard Co. has a 12 month low of $2,870.02 and a 12 month high of $4,400.00.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $151.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.37%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th.

Seaboard

Seaboard Corp. engages in the provision of agribusiness and transportation businesses. It operates through the following segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling, Marine, Sugar & Alcohol, Power and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, distributors and retail outlets throughout the United States, Japan, Mexico and other foreign markets.

