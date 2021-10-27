Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $748,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 52.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,167,000 after acquiring an additional 75,511 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,631,000. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $3,759,000. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $3,004,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 544.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 29,796 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF stock opened at $91.27 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a 52 week low of $57.36 and a 52 week high of $92.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.92.

