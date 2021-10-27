Ibex Investors LLC Takes $676,000 Position in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DNMR. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Danimer Scientific alerts:

DNMR stock opened at $14.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 15.59, a quick ratio of 14.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $66.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -34.44 and a beta of -0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.97.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.47 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Danimer Scientific news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $147,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $452,100.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Danimer Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Danimer Scientific Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.