William Blair Comments on MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 20th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.60. William Blair also issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The firm had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.64 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 6.44%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MSM. Stephens raised MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.86.

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $81.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.09. MSC Industrial Direct has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $96.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 9.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,684,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,895,000 after buying an additional 222,996 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 8.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,216,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,152,000 after buying an additional 97,482 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 13.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,212,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,343,000 after buying an additional 146,163 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 174.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,101,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,793,000 after buying an additional 700,109 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 878,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,836,000 after buying an additional 45,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

