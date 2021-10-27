3,600 Shares in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Acquired by Ibex Investors LLC

Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,000. Domino’s Pizza makes up about 0.6% of Ibex Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth about $748,712,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1,867,093.3% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 280,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,010,000 after acquiring an additional 280,064 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 120.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 371,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $136,453,000 after buying an additional 202,340 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,178,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $433,410,000 after buying an additional 149,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 105.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 225,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,871,000 after buying an additional 115,440 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DPZ shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wedbush cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $585.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $582.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $564.00 to $559.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $507.32.

NYSE DPZ opened at $465.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $500.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $467.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $319.71 and a fifty-two week high of $548.72.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.13. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total transaction of $938,991.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,240 shares of company stock valued at $30,098,234. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

