Ibex Investors LLC Makes New $1.81 Million Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,000. Apple comprises 0.6% of Ibex Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its position in Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its position in Apple by 585.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Cordant Inc. grew its position in Apple by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. 56.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $24,645,505.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,857,659 shares of company stock worth $421,983,812 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.31.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $149.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.22 and its 200 day moving average is $138.95. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.32 and a 52 week high of $157.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

