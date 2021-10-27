Raymond James Raises Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target to $60.00

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

CLR has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup raised Continental Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Continental Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Continental Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Continental Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.03.

NYSE CLR opened at $52.00 on Tuesday. Continental Resources has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $55.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.49, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 603.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -51.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 24.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,002,259 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $266,296,000 after buying an additional 1,367,155 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 28.1% during the second quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,410,842 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $205,774,000 after buying an additional 1,187,996 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 14.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,990,086 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $75,667,000 after buying an additional 244,081 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 2.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,478,923 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,260,000 after buying an additional 37,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Continental Resources by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,309,643 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,806,000 after purchasing an additional 280,987 shares during the period. 13.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

