Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Given New $798.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price objective raised by SVB Leerink from $785.00 to $798.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $727.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $669.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $763.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $696.71.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $592.15 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $624.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $564.22. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $686.62. The company has a market capitalization of $63.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.12, for a total value of $577,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,038 shares in the company, valued at $10,410,090.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total transaction of $56,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,558 shares of company stock worth $194,944,747 over the last quarter. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.