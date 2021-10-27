Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Impinj from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Impinj from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:PI opened at $57.32 on Tuesday. Impinj has a twelve month low of $24.36 and a twelve month high of $79.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.65 and its 200 day moving average is $51.44. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -27.56 and a beta of 2.36.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $47.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.55 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 30.79% and a negative return on equity of 41.67%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Impinj will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 601 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $33,469.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 294,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,412,901.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 722 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $40,179.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,624 shares of company stock worth $555,686 in the last 90 days. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 3,153.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 494,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,123,000 after purchasing an additional 479,306 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 791,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,024,000 after purchasing an additional 193,410 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 482,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,445,000 after purchasing an additional 192,726 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,465,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,613,000 after purchasing an additional 116,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Impinj by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,836,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,946,000 after acquiring an additional 111,671 shares in the last quarter. 86.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Impinj

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

