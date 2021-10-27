Accuray (ARAY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Accuray to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $110.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.65 million. Accuray had a positive return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts expect Accuray to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Accuray alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ARAY opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $390.69 million, a P/E ratio of -61.43 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Accuray has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $6.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.28.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Accuray from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

In other news, Director Joseph E. Whitters bought 17,500 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $63,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 314,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,724.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joshua Levine purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $54,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,097,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,380.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $154,650. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Accuray stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 515,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,725 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.55% of Accuray worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.