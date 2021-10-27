Exxon Mobil (XOM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Exxon Mobil to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $65.84 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $65.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.63.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.43.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.