Exxon Mobil (XOM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Exxon Mobil to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Exxon Mobil stock opened at $65.84 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $65.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.63.
Exxon Mobil Company Profile
Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.
