Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Given New C$204.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$205.00 to C$204.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on KXSCF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$170.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $197.25.

KXSCF stock opened at $149.90 on Tuesday. Kinaxis has a one year low of $101.82 and a one year high of $167.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.61.

Kinaxis, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription software. Its solutions include sales and operations, capacity, demand inventory, machine learning, and supply planning. The company was founded by Duncan Klett in 1984 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

